State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,305 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.