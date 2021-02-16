State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,595 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $18,843,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 124.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 303.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,807 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

DaVita stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

