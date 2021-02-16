State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 676 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,536,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 692.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $7,398,000.

Shares of MTN opened at $287.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.97. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Macquarie increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

