State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,852 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Textron worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,040,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after buying an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Textron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after buying an additional 224,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

