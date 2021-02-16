State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,037 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

