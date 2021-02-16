State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 922 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Universal Display worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $238.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

