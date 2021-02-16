State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

