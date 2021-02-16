State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

