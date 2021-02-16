State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,767 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,949,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,007,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 224.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,642,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,324 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

