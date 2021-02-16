State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 25,340 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Inphi worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPHI. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 7.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.15.

IPHI stock opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

