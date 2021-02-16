State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $29,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $19,477,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $18,349,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $214.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

