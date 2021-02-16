State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.72 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of TCF Financial worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 346,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 89,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

