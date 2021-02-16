State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.69 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

