State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,830 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

