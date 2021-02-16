State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.