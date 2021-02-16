State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

