State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

