State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,648 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of CyrusOne worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 98,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

