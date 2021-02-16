State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,176 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,156 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.