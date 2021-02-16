State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,740 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

