State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 13,274 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.58 and its 200-day moving average is $191.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

