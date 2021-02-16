State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 24,420 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -611.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

