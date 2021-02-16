State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,100 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.21% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.77.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.68.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total value of $1,155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,609,550 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.