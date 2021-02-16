State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,170 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Athene worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Athene by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

