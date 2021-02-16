State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.28% of State Street worth $70,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $58,301,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,054,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 493,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of State Street by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,968,000 after acquiring an additional 482,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

STT opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.