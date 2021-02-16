Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $336.01 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Status has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $336.01 million and approximately $60.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

