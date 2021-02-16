Stealth One Day Volume Reaches $15,985.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Stealth token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $15,985.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020696 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,613,797 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

