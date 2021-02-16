Steem Dollars One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.90 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00009296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $28.15 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.23 or 0.01406175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.51 or 0.00475656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004254 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003423 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,116,771 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

