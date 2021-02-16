Steem Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Steem has a total market cap of $169.67 million and approximately $61.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,647.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.87 or 0.01424280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.00 or 0.00481014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004312 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005536 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,118,660 coins and its circulating supply is 376,144,566 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

