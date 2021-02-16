Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.90

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17), with a volume of 296366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.45 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of £28.39 million and a PE ratio of -13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 159.29, a current ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

