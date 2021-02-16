stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,764.13 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $249.72 million and approximately $614,240.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,764.13 or 0.03603665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00264377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00074096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00086152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00414329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

