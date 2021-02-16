stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00061383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00262965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00081890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00073894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00428648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00185669 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.