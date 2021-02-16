Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 758,286 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 198,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 185,538 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 154,416 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

