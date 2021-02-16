Stifel Nicolaus Increases The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Price Target to $0.55

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.55 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 19,468,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The Supreme Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

About The Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.