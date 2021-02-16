Stifel Nicolaus Increases The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Price Target to $0.55

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.55 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.15% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPRWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 19,468,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The Supreme Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About The Supreme Cannabis
