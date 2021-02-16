Stifel Nicolaus Raises Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target to $28.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 101.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Voyager Digital stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 981,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,990. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

