STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.82

Shares of STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and traded as high as $30.50. STM Group Plc (STM.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 49,406 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The company has a market cap of £18.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

STM Group Plc (STM.L) Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

