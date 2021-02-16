Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $278.26

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.26 and traded as high as $294.50. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) shares last traded at $291.00, with a volume of 393,196 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £574.24 million and a PE ratio of 19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.32.

Get Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98).

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.