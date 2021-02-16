Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,616 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,318 call options.

Shares of BLOK traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. 90,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

