Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the typical volume of 663 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

ALDX stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $558.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

