Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,061 call options.

Shares of NRG traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. 117,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

