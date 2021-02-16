Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xylem Call Options (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,281 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.98. 1,466,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

