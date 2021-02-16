Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,337 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,401% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

AGRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,266. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $314.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.