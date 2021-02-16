Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 31,683 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,774% compared to the average daily volume of 650 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. 12,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Get IAA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.