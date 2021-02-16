Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,392 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,261% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,662. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.46. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

