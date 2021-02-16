Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cortexyme Call Options (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 621% compared to the typical volume of 544 call options.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cortexyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 2.2% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cortexyme by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $16.13 on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,010. The company has a market capitalization of $924.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

