Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $83,134.35 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.