Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $83,134.35 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.