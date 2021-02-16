Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.76

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

