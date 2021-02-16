Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Sells $299,300.00 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 57,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
