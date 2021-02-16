Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Sells $299,300.00 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 57,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 370,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stoneridge by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 368,074 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Stoneridge by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 117,758 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

