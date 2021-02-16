Storj Price Reaches $0.78 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Storj has a market cap of $195.70 million and $78.70 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00869889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.35 or 0.05047725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033352 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,284,174 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.