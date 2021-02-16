STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.74. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3,557 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSKN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $81.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

